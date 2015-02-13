Feb 13 Gimv NV :

* Gimv portfolio company Actogenix acquired by Intrexon corporation

* Consummation of the transaction is anticipated in the first quarter

* Actogenix' shareholders will receive about $30 million in cash and $30 million in Intrexon common stock

* Sale has a marginal positive impact on Gimv's last published equity value Source text: bit.ly/1AiFWO8 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)