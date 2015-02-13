BRIEF-Palm Hills Developments raises FY sales target to EGP 9.5 bln
* Expects to finalize second transaction of securitization of receivables within Q2 of 2017 for receivables portfolio of c.EGP 500 million
Feb 13 Gimv NV :
* Gimv portfolio company Actogenix acquired by Intrexon corporation
* Consummation of the transaction is anticipated in the first quarter
* Actogenix' shareholders will receive about $30 million in cash and $30 million in Intrexon common stock
* Sale has a marginal positive impact on Gimv's last published equity value
* Says recommended a dividend of inr 0.50 per equity share