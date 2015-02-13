BRIEF-Vicore Pharma Holding Q1 oper loss SEK 2.5 million
* Q1 OPERATING LOSS SEK 2.5 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 1.9 MILLION YEAR AGO
Feb 13 Genomed SA :
* Q4 revenue 2.3 million zlotys ($626,908) versus 1.3 million zlotys YoY
* Q4 net income 202,753 zlotys versus net loss of 30,834 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6688 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 10 An experimental biotech drug for severe asthma from AstraZeneca failed to meet its goal of significantly reducing attacks in a late-stage study, dealing a blow to an approach that had already run into problems at Roche .