BRIEF-Palm Hills Developments raises FY sales target to EGP 9.5 bln
* Expects to finalize second transaction of securitization of receivables within Q2 of 2017 for receivables portfolio of c.EGP 500 million
Feb 13 Otkritie FC Bank :
* Approves bond issue program for up to 100 billion roubles ($1.57 billion)
* Says under bond issue program it can issue up to 100 million exchange-traded bonds of nominal value of 1,000 roubles per bond in open subscription Source text: bit.ly/1B6aq62 Further company coverage: ($1 = 63.4950 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CINNOBER FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY AB - CINNOBER ACQUIRES MARKET SURVEILLANCE SPECIALIST ANCOA SOFTWARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)