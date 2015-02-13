Feb 13 Otkritie FC Bank :

* Approves bond issue program for up to 100 billion roubles ($1.57 billion)

* Says under bond issue program it can issue up to 100 million exchange-traded bonds of nominal value of 1,000 roubles per bond in open subscription Source text: bit.ly/1B6aq62 Further company coverage: ($1 = 63.4950 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)