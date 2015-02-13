BRIEF-Egypt's Univert Food Industries posts Q1 loss
* Q1 net loss after tax EGP 4.7 million versus profit of EGP 388,494 year ago
Feb 13 Fly.pl SA :
* Q4 net loss 649,278 zlotys ($176,814) versus loss 669,419 zlotys year ago
* Q4 revenue 755,097 zlotys versus 752,627 zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6721 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net loss after tax EGP 4.7 million versus profit of EGP 388,494 year ago
* Foxconn to begin construction on US plant in H2 –source (Adds details on U.S. investment paragraph 5-6)