BRIEF-India's MPS march-qtr consol profit falls
* March quarter consol profit 158.7 million rupees versus 223.1 million rupees year ago
Feb 13 Edison SA :
* Q4 revenue 721,436 zlotys ($196,834) versus 620,225 zlotys year ago
* Q4 net loss 21,916 zlotys versus loss of 155,792 zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6652 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* March quarter consol profit 158.7 million rupees versus 223.1 million rupees year ago
* ITS 144,300 ZLOTYS NET OFFER FOR IT SOLUTIONS CHOSEN AS MOST FAVORABLE BY MAZOWIECKA JEDNOSTKA WDRAZANIA PROGRAMOW UNIJNYCH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)