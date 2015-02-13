UPDATE 1-China's Li visits Apple supplier Foxconn after CEO's White House trip
* Foxconn to begin construction on US plant in H2 –source (Adds details on U.S. investment paragraph 5-6)
Feb 13 Colomedica SA :
* Q4 revenue 715,501 zlotys ($195,209) versus 1.4 million zlotys year ago
* Q4 net loss 415,691 zlotys versus loss of 249,181 zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6653 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Foxconn to begin construction on US plant in H2 –source (Adds details on U.S. investment paragraph 5-6)
* March quarter consol profit 158.7 million rupees versus 223.1 million rupees year ago