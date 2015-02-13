BRIEF-Marksans Pharma's Goa plant gets approved by UK MHRA
* Says company's Goa plant has been approved by UK MHRA.
Feb 13 Almirall Sa :
* Says receives $150 million in milestones payments related to deal with Astrazeneca
* Milestones payment from the first combined sale in the European Union of Aclidinio and Formoterol aimed to lung diseases
* Says it plans to invest 78.5 billion won to set up a new plant in Chungju