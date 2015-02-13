BRIEF-India's MPS march-qtr consol profit falls
* March quarter consol profit 158.7 million rupees versus 223.1 million rupees year ago
Feb 13 Exact Holding NV :
* Funds advised by Apax Partners declare offer for Exact unconditional
* 98.23 percent of the shares tendered and accepted
* Settlement of tendered shares will take place on Feb. 20, 2015
* Remaining shares can be tendered in post-closing acceptance period commencing on Feb. 16, 2015 and ending on Feb. 27, 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1Cp1RP4 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* ITS 144,300 ZLOTYS NET OFFER FOR IT SOLUTIONS CHOSEN AS MOST FAVORABLE BY MAZOWIECKA JEDNOSTKA WDRAZANIA PROGRAMOW UNIJNYCH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)