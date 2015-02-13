BRIEF-India's MPS march-qtr consol profit falls
* March quarter consol profit 158.7 million rupees versus 223.1 million rupees year ago
Feb 13 Baltic Ceramics Investments SA :
* Q4 revenue 3 million zlotys ($818,500) versus 0 zlotys year ago
* Q4 revenue 3 million zlotys ($818,500) versus 0 zlotys year ago

* Q4 net income 1.7 million zlotys versus 621,846 zlotys year ago
* ITS 144,300 ZLOTYS NET OFFER FOR IT SOLUTIONS CHOSEN AS MOST FAVORABLE BY MAZOWIECKA JEDNOSTKA WDRAZANIA PROGRAMOW UNIJNYCH