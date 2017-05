Feb 13 Fonciere de Paris SIIC SA :

* FY operating revenue 155.4 million euros ($177.2 million) versus 147.3 million euros year ago

* Increase of consolidated operating profit as at Dec. 31, 2014: 61 million euros (+24 percent)

* Growth of net value asset on a diluted basis: 118.69 euros per share at Dec. 31, 2014, versus 111.17 euros per share at Dec. 31, 2013

* Increased dividend to 6.1 euros (versus 6 euros in 2013)