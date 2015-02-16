Feb 16 SE Swiss Estates AG :

* Issued a convertible bond in amount of 10 million Swiss francs ($10.5 million)

* The interest on the convertible bond, which has a fixed duration to June 30, 2029 is 1.95 percent per annum