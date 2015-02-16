UPDATE 1-Spain's Banco Popular records first-quarter loss, lower capital
* Shares open down 5 pct, but reverse losses (Adds details, background)
Feb 16 Nischer publ AB :
* Names Wilhelm Burman new CEO
* Wilhelm Burman starts as CEO on Feb 16 and replaces Runar Söderholm Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Shares open down 5 pct, but reverse losses (Adds details, background)
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, May 5 The Indian government on Friday tweaked rules to help tackle the record $150 billion in troubled debt accumulated in the nation's banks.