Feb 16 Jasco Electronics Holdings Ltd :

* In Jasco's first reporting period post group's finalisation of its three-year restructure, group was negatively impacted by extensive strike action during July 2014 in metals & engineering industries sector

* Strike had a negative impact of R5,8 million on profit before interest and taxation (PBIT) for six months to 31 December 2014

* PBIT decreasing by 40 pct to R7,7 million from R12,8 million in December 2013

* Excluding impact of strike, pbit for six months to December 2014 would have been up 5 pct on last year

* Headline earnings and HEPS decreased by 82 pct and 88 pct respectively, to R1,4 million (restated December 2013: R7,8 million) and 0,7 cents per share (restated December 2013: 5,6 cents per share)

* EPS was similarly down 88 pct to 0,6 cents per share (restated December 2013: 5,1 cents per share)

* Group revenue of R502,3 million was 5,3 pct down (December 2013: R530,4 million)

* Group profit before interest and taxation decreased by 40 pct from R12,8 million in december 2013 to R7,7 million