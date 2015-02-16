Feb 16 Jasco Electronics Holdings Ltd :
* In Jasco's first reporting period post group's
finalisation of its three-year restructure, group was negatively
impacted by extensive strike action during July 2014 in metals &
engineering industries sector
* Strike had a negative impact of R5,8 million on profit
before interest and taxation (PBIT) for six months to 31
December 2014
* PBIT decreasing by 40 pct to R7,7 million from R12,8
million in December 2013
* Excluding impact of strike, pbit for six months to
December 2014 would have been up 5 pct on last year
* Headline earnings and HEPS decreased by 82 pct and 88 pct
respectively, to R1,4 million (restated December 2013: R7,8
million) and 0,7 cents per share (restated December 2013: 5,6
cents per share)
* EPS was similarly down 88 pct to 0,6 cents per share
(restated December 2013: 5,1 cents per share)
* Group revenue of R502,3 million was 5,3 pct down (December
2013: R530,4 million)
* Group profit before interest and taxation decreased by 40
pct from R12,8 million in december 2013 to R7,7 million
