Feb 16 Sabvest Ltd

* Received an offer from torre industries limited to acquire 100 pct of ordinary shares in Set Point Group, for an upfront consideration of 370 mln rand

* Deal to be discharged by allotment and issue of new Torre ordinary shares at 500 cents per share, by way of a scheme of arrangement

* Operative date of scheme is expected to be in May 2015