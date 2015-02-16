BRIEF-HTC's April sales down 18 pct y/y
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2p3kf5v (Please cut and paste the link into a browser to read the release)
Feb 16 Your Image SA :
* Its FY 2014 forecast will not be met
* Lower results due to high competition and worse situation in the PR and advertising sector
* In its previous guidance, issued in 2012, the company forecasted FY 2014 revenue of 2 million zlotys and net profit of 350,000 zlotys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* ADDNODE GROUP'S MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS SELL 7 075 000 B SHARES TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS