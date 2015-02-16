Germany's Target 2 claims hit another record
FRANKFURT, May 5 Money continued to flow into Germany in April, Bundesbank data showed on Friday, pushing the country's net claims against the rest of the 19-member currency bloc to a new record high.
Feb 16 Polski Fundusz Hipoteczny SA :
* Q4 revenue 292,000 zlotys ($79,705) versus 640,000 zlotys year ago
* Q4 net profit 96,000 zlotys versus a loss of 1.5 million zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6635 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's main stock indexes fell on Friday to fresh three-month lows, posting their fourth weekly loss in a row, as lingering worries over economic growth and tighter regulations hurt risk appetite.