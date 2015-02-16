Germany's Target 2 claims hit another record
FRANKFURT, May 5 Money continued to flow into Germany in April, Bundesbank data showed on Friday, pushing the country's net claims against the rest of the 19-member currency bloc to a new record high.
Feb 16 M10 SA :
* Q4 net loss 56,615 zlotys ($15,450) versus loss of 132,343 zlotys year ago
* Q4 revenue 1,800 zlotys versus 1,800 zlotys year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6644 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, May 5 Money continued to flow into Germany in April, Bundesbank data showed on Friday, pushing the country's net claims against the rest of the 19-member currency bloc to a new record high.
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's main stock indexes fell on Friday to fresh three-month lows, posting their fourth weekly loss in a row, as lingering worries over economic growth and tighter regulations hurt risk appetite.