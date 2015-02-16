BRIEF-Addnode Group's major shareholders sell 7 mln B shares to institutional investors
* ADDNODE GROUP'S MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS SELL 7 075 000 B SHARES TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS
Feb 16 Euronext:
* Cards Off SA decided to proceed to a capital increase through an issue of new shares with preferential subscription rights
* Maximum number of Cards Off shares to be issued: 194,719,392
* Issue price for Cards Off shares: 0.01 euro per security
* Subscription ratio for Cards Off shares: 4 new shares for 1 right
* Subscription period for new cards off shares from Feb. 17 to March 16 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CEO says to reach 75 percent of annual 900 million euro E-plus synergies this year Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)