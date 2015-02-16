BRIEF-Addnode Group's major shareholders sell 7 mln B shares to institutional investors
* ADDNODE GROUP'S MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS SELL 7 075 000 B SHARES TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS
Feb 16 Surfland Systemy Komputerowe SA :
* Q4 net income 703,043 zlotys ($191,779) versus loss 725,193 zlotys year ago
* Q4 revenue 5.4 million zlotys versus 4.1 million zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6659 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* ADDNODE GROUP'S MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS SELL 7 075 000 B SHARES TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS
* CEO says to reach 75 percent of annual 900 million euro E-plus synergies this year Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)