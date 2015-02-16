UPDATE 2-IHeartMedia raises "going concern" doubts
May 4 IHeartMedia Inc, the largest owner of U.S. radio stations, said there was substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern.
Feb 16 Alert Steel Holdings Ltd
* Business rescue practitioner is currently awaiting payment for business rescue fees and expenses
* Upon payment of fees and expenses, co should no longer be in financial distress after which business rescue proceedings will be terminated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 4Strong investor demand is allowing US private equity firms to use increasingly large second-lien loans to maximize the amount of debt and leverage that they can raise to finance buyouts such as financial software provider Misys.