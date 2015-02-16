InterContinental Hotels says Q1 rooms revenue growth up, CEO to retire
May 5 InterContinental Hotels Group Plc on Friday reported faster growth in room revenue for the first quarter and said Chief Executive Richard Solomons would retire this year.
Feb 16 Milkpol SA :
* Q4 revenue 5.3 million zlotys ($1.5 million) versus 6.6 million zlotys year on year
* Q4 net loss 104,278 zlotys versus loss 626,478 zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6576 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.