InterContinental Hotels says Q1 rooms revenue growth up, CEO to retire
May 5 InterContinental Hotels Group Plc on Friday reported faster growth in room revenue for the first quarter and said Chief Executive Richard Solomons would retire this year.
Feb 16 Semperit Holding AG :
* Converts previously full consolidation of 50 pct joint venture investment at Siam Sempermed Corp. Ltd. (SSC), Thailand, to "at equity" method as of Dec. 31, 2014
* In consolidated income statement, revenue recognised is expected to be around 10 pct lower compared to full consolidation and ebit expected to be around 20 pct lower starting from 2015
* Management board is currently reviewing consolidation method of further joint venture companies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 5 InterContinental Hotels Group Plc on Friday reported faster growth in room revenue for the first quarter and said Chief Executive Richard Solomons would retire this year.
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.