BRIEF-HTC's April sales down 18 pct y/y
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2p3kf5v (Please cut and paste the link into a browser to read the release)
Feb 16 Your Image SA :
* Q4 revenue 248,505 zlotys ($67,794) versus 308,903 zlotys year ago
* Q4 net income 64,404 zlotys (no comparison for last year) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6656 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2p3kf5v (Please cut and paste the link into a browser to read the release)
* ADDNODE GROUP'S MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS SELL 7 075 000 B SHARES TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS