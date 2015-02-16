Feb 16 Adler Real Estate AG :

* Bids for Westgrund AG

* Will offer in exchange for westgrund shares contribution in cash and in kind, consisting of 0.565 new shares of Adler Real Estate

* To offer additional cash consideration of approximately 9.00 euros ($10) for each of three Westgrund shares

* Already secured around 40 percent of Westgrund shares