InterContinental Hotels says Q1 rooms revenue growth up, CEO to retire
May 5 InterContinental Hotels Group Plc on Friday reported faster growth in room revenue for the first quarter and said Chief Executive Richard Solomons would retire this year.
Feb 16 Just Eat Plc :
* Acquisition of Sindelantal Mexico and increased stake in IF-JE joint venture
* Increases stake in IF-JE joint venture in Brazil to 30 pct
* Transaction is second time Just Eat has acquired a business from Sindelantal's founders and Seaya Ventures following purchase of Sindelantal in Spain in 2012
* Acquisition of 100 pct of share capital of Sindelantal Mexico, majority owned by Seaya Ventures
* Sindelantal's two founders, Diego Ballesteros and Evaristo Babe, will stay with business as country managers at Just Eat Mexico Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
May 5 InterContinental Hotels Group Plc on Friday reported faster growth in room revenue for the first quarter and said Chief Executive Richard Solomons would retire this year.
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.