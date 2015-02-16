Feb 16 Euronext:

* Login People SA to proceed to capital increase through an issue of 1,094,976 new shares with preferential subscription rights

* Subscription price of shares will be 1.82 euros ($2)

* Subscription period from Feb. 17 to Mar. 3 inclusive

* From Feb. 17 the subscription rights will be traded on Alternext Paris and they will be delisted on Mar. 4 ($1 = 0.8765 euros)