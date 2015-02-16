Germany's Target 2 claims hit another record
FRANKFURT, May 5 Money continued to flow into Germany in April, Bundesbank data showed on Friday, pushing the country's net claims against the rest of the 19-member currency bloc to a new record high.
Feb 16 Certus Capital SA :
* Q4 net loss of 23,546 zlotys ($6,424) versus net profit of 58,226 zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6651 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, May 5 Money continued to flow into Germany in April, Bundesbank data showed on Friday, pushing the country's net claims against the rest of the 19-member currency bloc to a new record high.
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's main stock indexes fell on Friday to fresh three-month lows, posting their fourth weekly loss in a row, as lingering worries over economic growth and tighter regulations hurt risk appetite.