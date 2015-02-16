Germany's Target 2 claims hit another record
FRANKFURT, May 5 Money continued to flow into Germany in April, Bundesbank data showed on Friday, pushing the country's net claims against the rest of the 19-member currency bloc to a new record high.
Feb 16 SSK Suomen Saastajien Kiinteistot Oyj :
* FY 2014 revenue 752,000 euros versus 662,000 euros year ago
* FY 2014 operating loss 80,000 euros versus profit 11,000 euros year ago
* Proposes 2014 dividend of 0.10 euro per share
* Expects 2015 operating profit to improve Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, May 5 Money continued to flow into Germany in April, Bundesbank data showed on Friday, pushing the country's net claims against the rest of the 19-member currency bloc to a new record high.
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's main stock indexes fell on Friday to fresh three-month lows, posting their fourth weekly loss in a row, as lingering worries over economic growth and tighter regulations hurt risk appetite.