InterContinental Hotels says Q1 rooms revenue growth up, CEO to retire
May 5 InterContinental Hotels Group Plc on Friday reported faster growth in room revenue for the first quarter and said Chief Executive Richard Solomons would retire this year.
Feb 16 Grupa Recykl SA :
* Q4 EBITDA 2 million zlotys ($546,269) versus 1.2 million zlotys last year
* Q4 net loss 85,000 zlotys versus loss 200,000 zlotys year ago
* Q4 revenue 8.2 million zlotys versus 3.9 million zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6612 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
