BRIEF-Addnode Group's major shareholders sell 7 mln B shares to institutional investors
* ADDNODE GROUP'S MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS SELL 7 075 000 B SHARES TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS
Feb 16 Sqli SA :
* Wins contract to help Moroccan port operator Marsa Maroc implement enterprise asset management (EAM) strategy Source text: bit.ly/1L3bWpk Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* ADDNODE GROUP'S MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS SELL 7 075 000 B SHARES TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS
* CEO says to reach 75 percent of annual 900 million euro E-plus synergies this year Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)