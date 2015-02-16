Feb 16 Publicis Groupe SA :

* Publicis Groupe and Relaxnews announce the start of exclusive negotiations in view of the acquisition of Relaxnews

* Negotiations are in view of the acquisition of Relaxnews for a consideration of approximately 15 million euros ($17 million), corresponding to a price of 9.58 euro per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8807 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)