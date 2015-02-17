Feb 17 NP3 Fastigheter AB :

* Says NP3 is buying a property in Sundsvall and selling 2 properties in Härnösand

* Buys Granlo 3:335 in Sundsvall for 9.7 million Swedish crowns ($1.15 million)

* Sells Magasinet 1 for 3.5 million crowns

* Says Korvetten 1 is sold for 2.5 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4007 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)