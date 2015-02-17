UPDATE 1-MasterCard's profit, revenue beat estimates
May 2 MasterCard Inc, the world's second-largest payments network, reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue as people spent more using credit and debit cards.
Feb 17 Eoh Holdings Ltd
* Acquired CCS for an undisclosed sum
* CCS has a turnover in excess of 200 million rand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 2 MasterCard Inc, the world's second-largest payments network, reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue as people spent more using credit and debit cards.
* Iridium announces successful completion of first-launch Iridium Next Satellites activities and second launch date