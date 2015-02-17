UPDATE 1-MasterCard's profit, revenue beat estimates
May 2 MasterCard Inc, the world's second-largest payments network, reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue as people spent more using credit and debit cards.
Feb 17 G5 Entertainment publ AB :
* Chief Financial Officer, Odd Bolin, has decided to resign, in order to take up a new position
* The recruitment of a replacement has started, and in the mean time Odd Bolin will continue to perform his duties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Iridium announces successful completion of first-launch Iridium Next Satellites activities and second launch date