BRIEF-Addnode Group's major shareholders sell 7 mln B shares to institutional investors
* ADDNODE GROUP'S MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS SELL 7 075 000 B SHARES TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS
Feb 16 Jantar Development SA :
* Q4 net loss 1.1 million zlotys ($300,325) versus 0 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6627 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CEO says to reach 75 percent of annual 900 million euro E-plus synergies this year Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)