* Oslo Bourse takes Grieg Seafood, Sparebank 1 SR Bank, Gaming Innovation and Link Mobility Group into OSEBX share index
Feb 16 Spineway SAS :
* Gets approval for Mont-Blanc Baby range in Brazil Source text: bit.ly/1ziBJ7A Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 5 Smith & Nephew, Europe's biggest artificial hip and knee maker, reported a 3 percent rise in underlying revenue in its first quarter, helped by a return to double-digit growth in emerging markets and a solid performance in knee implants.