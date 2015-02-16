Czech regulator approves China's CEFC raising J&T stake
PRAGUE, May 5 The Czech anti-monopoly office has approved a request by China's CEFC to raise its stake in Czech company J&T Finance Group, CTK news agency reported on Friday.
Feb 16 5th Avenue Holding SA :
* Q4 revenue 1.2 million zlotys ($326,922) versus 749,567 zlotys year ago
* Q4 net profit 1.2 million zlotys versus 11 million zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6706 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 5 London's progress as a financial centre could stall because of the upheaval Brexit will bring to the industry, Goldman Sachs Chief Executive Officer Lloyd Blankfein was quoted as saying by the BBC.