Italy - Factors to watch on May 5
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
Feb 16 Organic Farma Zdrowia SA :
* Q4 net profit 345,000 zlotys ($94,005) versus 316,000 zlotys year ago
* Q4 revenue 18.7 million zlotys versus 14.8 million zlotys year ago
* Q4 EBITDA 942,000 zlotys, up 70 pct year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6700 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
* Is gathering information about Myrtle rust situation and it is too soon to speculate on potential impact on industry