Czech regulator approves China's CEFC raising J&T stake
PRAGUE, May 5 The Czech anti-monopoly office has approved a request by China's CEFC to raise its stake in Czech company J&T Finance Group, CTK news agency reported on Friday.
Feb 16 Ozderici GYO :
* FY 2014 revenue of 6.3 million lira versus 19.2 million lira year ago
* FY 2014 net profit of 40.8 million lira ($16.63 million) versus 11 million lira year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.4537 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 5 London's progress as a financial centre could stall because of the upheaval Brexit will bring to the industry, Goldman Sachs Chief Executive Officer Lloyd Blankfein was quoted as saying by the BBC.