Feb 17 Kungsleden

* Kungsleden increases profit from property management with 66 percent and raises dividend

* Q4 rental income increased by 14 percent to sek 524 (460) million and net operating income rose to sek 338 (316) million.

* Says board proposes a dividend of sek 1.50 (1.25) per share

* Q4 profits from property management improved by 19 percent and were sek 154 (129) million, which corresponds to sek 0.90 (1.09) per share.

* Q4 net leasing was sek 3 (12) million.

CEO says "In 2015, I believe we will continue to see this positive development at Kungsleden in at least three ways. Firstly, we must ensure the potential to grow net operating income by continuing to be close to our customers and actively work on property development and profiling. Secondly, we want to grow through property acquisitions according to our strategy. Thirdly, we will see continued improvements in Kungsleden's financing costs. During2015, we also expect to be able to put an end to Kungsleden's tax litigation.