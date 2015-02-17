BRIEF-NXT-ID releases Q1 preliminary revenue of $6.6 million
* NXT-ID releases preliminary results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017
Feb 17 Proact It Group Ab
* Proact renews contract with symbrio regarding it infrastructure in the cloud
* New agreement runs over three years Link to press release: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)
* NXT-ID releases preliminary results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017
* Group is expected to record a significant decrease in loss attributable for three months ended 31st march 2017