BRIEF-NXT-ID releases Q1 preliminary revenue of $6.6 million
* NXT-ID releases preliminary results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017
Feb 17 Artec Technologies AG :
* To deliver TV technology to CMC Iraq
* Says deal sums up several hundred thousand euros
* Group is expected to record a significant decrease in loss attributable for three months ended 31st march 2017