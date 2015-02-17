BRIEF-Egyptian Exchange says transactions executed on 239.4 mln shares of Edita Food
* Transactions on 239.4 million shares of Edita Food Co executed for total value of EGP 4.31 billion Source:(http://bit.ly/2prPkOD) Further company coverage:
Feb 17 Gaz OJSC :
* Signs distribution agreement with the Eastern European Company Verano Motors to sell GAZelle NEXT LCV's in Serbia, Montenegro, Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina
* Start of sales of the Euro-5 GAZelle NEXT LCV's is planned for Q2 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1Mtjaqi Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Transactions on 239.4 million shares of Edita Food Co executed for total value of EGP 4.31 billion Source:(http://bit.ly/2prPkOD) Further company coverage:
COLOMBO, May 2 Sri Lankan shares were largely unchanged in thin trading, near an 11-month high on Tuesday, as foreign investors turned net sellers for the first time in 26 sessions while blue chips saw profit-booking after a prolonged rise.