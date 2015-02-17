Feb 17 PRO DV AG :

* FY 2014 revenue of 3.024 million euros ($3.45 million) versus 2.443 million euros year ago, up 24 percent

* Says FY 2014 EBIT of 113 thousand euros(22 thousand euros year ago)

* Says FY 2014 order intake amounted to 3.597 million euros (previous year 2.893 million), up 24 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8765 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)