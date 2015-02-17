BRIEF-Steadymed Ltd says receives USPTO notice of allowance
* Steadymed Ltd says receives USPTO notice of allowance for patent related to key patchpump technology
Feb 17 Alliance Pharma Plc
* Richard Wright has informed board of his intention to leave company, after nearly eight years as finance director
* Richard will remain in his role until May 31 2015.
* Baxter International Inc - sets qtrly dividend of 13 cents per share