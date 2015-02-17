Feb 17 Sinclair Is Pharma Plc

* Revenues increased by 31 pct to 32 million stg (37 pct growth at constant currency)

* Adjusted EBITDA increased 200 pct to 3.3 million stg (H1 FY14: 1.1 million stg)

* Loss before tax of 10.8 million stg (H1 FY14: 2.5 million stg) due to 7.7 million stg increase in finance charges arising from FY14 acquisitions