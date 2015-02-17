BRIEF-Abeona Therapeutics provides update on EB-101 gene therapy
* Abeona Therapeutics provides update on EB-101 gene therapy for severe form of epidermolysis bullosa from the society for investigative dermatology conference
Feb 17 Sectra AB
* Sectra signs long-term contract with Karolinska University Hospital in Sweden to deliver radiology IT service
* Says order value amounts to sek 207 million Link to press release: here,c9725344 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)
* Abeona Therapeutics provides update on EB-101 gene therapy for severe form of epidermolysis bullosa from the society for investigative dermatology conference
* Corvus Pharmaceuticals expands cpi-444 clinical collaboration with Genentech