BRIEF-Steadymed Ltd says receives USPTO notice of allowance
Steadymed Ltd says receives USPTO notice of allowance for patent related to key patchpump technology
Feb 17 Orexo AB
* Orexo broadens Zubsolv product range and announces newly listed granted us patent.
* launching a new higher ZUBSOLV tablet strength (8.6 mg/2.1 mg buprenorphine/naloxone CIII sublingual tablets).
a new patent covering ZUBSOLV was issued in the U.S. and listed in the Orange Book by U.S. Food and Drug Administration and expires in 2032.
Baxter International Inc - sets qtrly dividend of 13 cents per share