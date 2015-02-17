Feb 17 Orexo AB

* Orexo broadens Zubsolv product range and announces newly listed granted us patent.

* launching a new higher ZUBSOLV tablet strength (8.6 mg/2.1 mg buprenorphine/naloxone CIII sublingual tablets).

* a new patent covering ZUBSOLV was issued in the U.S. and listed in the Orange Book by U.S. Food and Drug Administration and expires in 2032. Link to press release: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)