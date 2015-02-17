BRIEF-Steadymed Ltd says receives USPTO notice of allowance
* Steadymed Ltd says receives USPTO notice of allowance for patent related to key patchpump technology
Feb 17 Audika Groupe SA :
* William Demant aims to take over Audika
* William Demant enters into negotations for majority stake in company
* William Demant into exclusive negotiations with Holton to buy 53.9 percent stake in Audika for 17.78 euros ($20) per share
* William Demant into exclusive negotiations with Holton to buy 53.9 percent stake in Audika for 17.78 euros ($20) per share

* Management to rest unchanged if William Demant buys 53.9 percent stake in Audika
* Baxter International Inc - sets qtrly dividend of 13 cents per share