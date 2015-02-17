Feb 17 Audika Groupe SA :

* William Demant aims to take over Audika

* William Demant enters into negotations for majority stake in company

* William Demant into exclusive negotiations with Holton to buy 53.9 percent stake in Audika for 17.78 euros ($20) per share

* Management to rest unchanged if William Demant buys 53.9 percent stake in Audika