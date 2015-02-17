BRIEF-Egyptian Exchange says transactions executed on 239.4 mln shares of Edita Food
* Transactions on 239.4 million shares of Edita Food Co executed for total value of EGP 4.31 billion Source:(http://bit.ly/2prPkOD) Further company coverage:
Feb 17 Swedol
* Jan sales 113,3 msek
* Jan sales up 3.6 percent year/year Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)
COLOMBO, May 2 Sri Lankan shares were largely unchanged in thin trading, near an 11-month high on Tuesday, as foreign investors turned net sellers for the first time in 26 sessions while blue chips saw profit-booking after a prolonged rise.